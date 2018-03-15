Senator Challenges Partisan Practices

The March 15th Town Hall meeting hosted by Senator Karla Bigham at the Hastings City Hall was attended by a handful of residents , Hastings City council member Mark Vaughan and Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik. The Senator shared some inital impressions of the legislative session so far, touching on topics of committee meetings that have provided a great deal of frustration. She described an atmosphere of partisanship in the Senate that interferes with the job of serving the people.
The Senator continued with some recent actions by unnamed legislators.
Senator Bigham will be my guest on In Depth next Wednesday, where we’ll learn more on how she plans to overcome the challenges.