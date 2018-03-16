«

State Championship Saturday Stage Set

March 16, 2018

State Championship Saturday will begin on KDWA Radio, at 9:05am with the Hastings Coaches Show, as Hastings Boys Hockey Coach Adam Welch comes in for a Season Recap at the Hastings Coaches Show from Perkins, before the Prescott Boys Basketball Team takes center stage the rest of the day. At 12:05pm, Cardinal Play-By-Play voice Tom Grabow will join Sports Director Nick Tuckner for a makeshift Prescott Coaches Show from Madison, and then it will be GAME TIME, as Prescott battles Valders for the State Championship from the Kohl Center at approximately 2:15pm. We will also have a complete State Championship recap in our Week In Review, after the game, and through the weekend!! Photo Courtesy of Julie Grabow.

Click here for audio

   
    

