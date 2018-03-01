Stuff The Squad Fight Against Hunger

All during March, the City of Hastings has pledged to help Fight Hunger and a special event will take place on Wednesday, March 7th at Coborn’s Grocery that the community can help to accomplish. Chief Bryan Schafer has made a challenge to Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie and also to West St. Paul Police Chief Shaver. The goal will be to Stuff A Squad Car with donations of food or cash with the one collecting the most declared the winner with their prize being safe from receiving a Pie in the face. For anyone who missed the challenge last year, we’ve posted the photo on the KDWA .com webpage. Stop out to Coborns on Wednesday, between 4 and 6 pm meet Chief Schafer and get in on the Food Fight against Hunger. All food and money collected will be given to Hastings Family Service.