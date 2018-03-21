United Way of Hastings Announces Allocations

The annual grant allocations made by the United Way of Hastings was released by Executive Director Mari Mellick on Tuesday with the announcement tha more than $70,000 will be making it possible for 15 programs and projects that directly impact citizens in the community. UWH Board President Peggy Horsch noted that the local support is critical as each dollar is used to benefit those who truly need the resources donated so generously each year. The list of those receiving the funding this year includes DARTS, Friends of the Mississippi River Vermillion Watershed Stewards projet, the PBIS Program at Hastings Middle School and the Summer WEdge Program. Each grant requires application based on the goals and mission of the United Way of Hastings. Board member Chief Bryan Schafer notes that a decade of financial support by the community has made it possible to allocate over 1 million dollars to programs that make a difference right here in the Hastings Community with every donated dollar spent locally. Recipeints of this year’s allocations include:
360 Communities: Partners for Success and Hastings Lewis House
Boy Scouts, Northern Star Council Youth Development
DARTS
District #200 Hastings Community Ed: Disabilities Program
Friends of the Mississippi River: Vermillion Watershed Stewards Project
Hastings Family Service
Hastings Schools, Elementary Schools: Empower Me
Hastings Schools, Elementary Schools: Summer School snacks
Hastings Schools, High School: Field Biology class
Hastings Schools, High School and Middle School: Special Friends
Hastings Schools, Middle School: Positive Behavior Intervention and Support program
Hastings Schools, Middle School: Summer Wedge program
Legal Assistance of Dakota County
ProAct
United Heroes League
Donations are accepted year round at their downtown location, 113 2nd Street East or by visiting their website at www.unitedwayofhastings.org.