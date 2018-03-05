Concert Changes- The Hastings High School Choir Concert that was scheduled for Monday, March 5th has been moved to TUESDAY, MARCH 6th at 7 PM due to all schools in District 200 being closed for the snowstorm.
The Middle School Strings concert has also been postponed, with a date yet to be determined. PLEASE pass the info along so that students DO NOT show up on Monday night. Again, the performance will take place at the same time for HHS Mid Winter Choir concert Tuesday night. Same schedule of choir call times as well.
Weather Postpones Concert Schedules
