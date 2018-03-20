Weathers Begins New Chapter

With the announcement earlier this month of the purchase of the Hastings branch of Frandsen Bank by local businessman Pat Reagen, came questions on what the current staff of that bank would do next. According to Troy Weathers Market President, the employees have been given opportunities to fill positions at Premier Bank, but Weathers has chosen a different path. He told KDWA news on Monday, that he had officially retired from banking, and has stepped into a new role.
Weathers explained how the new direction came about.
Weathers is an ordained minister and has been involved with the local mortuary for several years on a part time basis, one he is eager to expand. The Frandsen Hastings branch will close on June 1st.