Weekend Begins With Playoff Win

March 2, 2018

To start our KDWA Sports “Week In Review”, we jump right in to the weekend, with the Prescott Boys Basketball Team opening the playoffs with a win on Friday night, plus more on State Tournament Teams in Hastings, with the Hastings Wrestlers earning a 6th place finish at Team State, Thursday, and had more with Hastings Boys Swim Coach Gerry Rupp on the wonderful showing at Sections, and more on the State Entrants. Of course, KDWA will also have more on the individual State Meet Finishes in Wrestling and Swimming early next week, with Coaches Rupp and McLay!

