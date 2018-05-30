EAB Taking Toll On Rosemount

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture on May 18th confirmed the presence of Emerald Ash Borer on a private property in Rosemount just south of Rosemount High School. The affected tree had been reported to the City by a homeowner. Rosemount is in an area covering much of the Twin Cities metro that the MDA considers generally infested with the invasive insect, which has already been detected in most communities surrounding Rosemount. The City approved a plan in 2013 to begin removing ash trees from public property. So far crews have replaced about 250 ash trees with other species in City parks.
About 700 ash trees are in the public right-of-way along City streets, and crews have removed more than 250 of these trees since 2014. The City will continue to remove boulevard ash trees in the early spring and fall. Affected property owners will receive a letter before their tree is removed. Owners of homes and other private property are responsible for treatment or removal of the trees on their land. Owners may need to make choices soon about whether to protect their ash trees or have them removed. For more information on emerald ash borer visit ci.rosemount.mn.us/eab. The City also plans to host an open house on issues related to the infestation later this summer.
(Photo Courtesy of City of Rosemount)