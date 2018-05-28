For Them March Honors Fallen Heroes

With strong resolve and steadfast hearts 20 marchers stepped off from Redwing early Memorial Day morning as they took part in the 3rd annual For Them March, coordinated by Hastings TV Executive Director and veteran Tom Wright. Among the ranks that would travel 28 miles on the hottest day of the year, were fellow veterans, family members and walking with them was Ruth Stonesifer, a gold star mother who lost her son Kris in October 2001 just 38 days post 911. Each marcher braved temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees through nearly 6 hours of the march which was closely followed by several support vehicles, giving each participant a change of socks, cold water, frozen treats and encouragement to complete the task that honored those who gave the full measure in service to our country. Although stormclouds threatened and lightening flashed in the west, the crowd remained waiting for the sign of the American flag to come into view over the north approach to the Hastings Bridge more than 13 hours from their beginning. The last mile was met with cheers, whistles and music and a display on the lawn of the mile markers bearing the photos of those honored. A video of their return can be found on the KDWA facebook page.