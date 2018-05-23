Home Invasion Suspects

A Cannon Falls Township couple has reported being held at gunpoint in their home on Monday, May 21st. According to information provided by the Goodhue County Sheriffs Office, two suspects came to the couple?s residence at about 8 AM, and forced their way into the home with at least one of the invaders carrying a pistol. The couple was bound hand and foot, and the suspects ransacked the home, getting away with cash, weapons, and other items. The first suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 170-180 pounds, with a thin build, black beard, wearing a stocking cap, black pants, and a lime green safety vest. The second suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150-170 pounds, with a thin build, short hair, clean shaven, stud in left ear, who talked softly, and was wearing a black coat with partial letters of GA on the front, jeans, and silver and blue athletic shoes. The suspects were driving a light blue or light green sedan, plate number and vehicle make unknown. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the vehicle left the residence heading westbound on Highway 19 following the incident. Anyone with tips should call: 651-267-2699, or 1-866-887-4357.