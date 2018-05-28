Memorial Day In Hastings

Simone Hogen, Senior Director for Health with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs was one of the speakers that presented before a group that gathered at the first of four commemorations held on Memorial Day in the city of Hastings. She reflected on the dedicated staff and compassionate care that is given the 130 veterans currently living at the Hastings Veterans home.
The observance began a series of 4 local ceremonies with the flags of all branches of the US Armed Forces raised proudly in the hot morning sun on the front lawn of the Hastings Veterans Home. Master of ceremony Richard Hullander provided introductions for dignataries including Senator Karla Bigham, Representative Tony Jurgens and Councilmember Tina Folch. The featured speaker Retired Lieutenant Sean C. Gustafson would also provide the address at the Roadside Park program. He compared the work done at the Veterans Home to the rescue work done in the field.
