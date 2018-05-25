Week In Review: Regional Champs and More!

In our KDWA Sports “Week In Review”, we looked back at the Prescott Softball Teams’ 10-0, Regional Championship Win over Neillsville, along with the Hastings Softball Teams’ 4-3, come-from-behind playoff win over Rosemount in their 3AAAA Elimination Game in Richfield. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner also has more on the Hastings Raider Baseball Seeding, as the Raiders earned the #2 Seed, and will travel to Alimagnet Park in Burnsville to battle the #7 Blaze at 3pm on Monday. Check out all of the big playoff stories NOW, in our Week In Review!