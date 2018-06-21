Area Road Closures

Intersections near the Hastings Government Center, which includes the Administration, Judicial, Law Enforcement, and Juvenile Services Centers, will be closed from June 25th until July 2nd. According to information provided on the county website, the closures will result from construction related to private development in the area. Intersection closures are scheduled for Pleasant Drive & Highway 55, closed June 25th to the 27th, Pleasant Drive & North Frontage Road, and Pleasant Drive & Whispering Lane, closed June 26th through July 2nd. County officials ask that citizens be aware of these closures when traveling to and from the Government Center. For questions, contact the Center at 651-437-3191.
And in Northern Dakota County, people traveling on Dodd Rd./Hwy 149 in Mendota Heights or West St. Paul this weekend will continue to encounter road closed signs and detours due to MNDOT and Xcel Energy projects on Dodd Rd. According to a press release by MNDOT, beginning at 9 PM on Friday, June 22nd, Dodd Rd will be closed between Delaware Ave. in West St. Paul and Hwy 110 in Mendota Heights. The closure is necessary as crews were unable to finish all of the planned storm sewer installation work on Hwy 149 last weekend due to the rain. Traffic will be detoured onto Hwy 110 to Delaware Ave. MNDOT plans that the road will reopen by 6 AM, on Monday, June 25th.