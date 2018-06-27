Avent Receives Business Honor

Smead is proud to announce that CEO Sharon Hoffman Avent will be inducted into the Minnesota Business Hall of Fame Class of 2018 on July 26th. Each year, Twin Cities Business recognizes the accomplishments of Minnesota executives who have made lifetime contributions to the states economy and to the greater community. Avent has received significant recognition for her business acumen throughout her career and joins an elite group of individuals who rank among the most accomplished and respected Minnesota business leaders of all time. She shares this honor with her mother, Ebba Hoffman, who was the first woman inducted into the Minnesota Business Hall of Fame in 1977. Avent has been dedicated not only to the continuing success of her company, but also her community. She has served on the boards of Minnesota Historical Society, Regina Healthcare, Shattuck-St. Marys School where she was named Trustee Emeritus, and was President of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. She has been honored with many awards for her public service including the ?Building Bridges, Building Futures Award? from the Hastings Public Schools and the ?Spirit of Hastings Award? from the Hastings Chamber of Commerce. Most recently, Smead was the lead donor in the Capital Campaign Drive that succeeded in building the YMCA in Hastings. Mrs. Avent and her husband, Terry, have two sons and four grandchildren.