Bike Trail Nears Connection

We continue our progress report of the bike and pedestrian trail that is in the homestretch after months of construction with the goal being to connect Dakota County to Washington county and on into Pierce County Wisconsin by way of Prescott along Highway 61which makes a right turn before the ascent of the hill. On Tuesday and Wednesday, grading and removal of piles of debris took place and crews quickly addressed replacement of the post and rail system that will separate the right lane of northbound traffic from those using the trail. Grass edging has also been installed on the north and the trail that disappears into the trees along the deserted peanut railroad line snaking along the bluff stands ready for travelers. The orange snow fencing remains, however, blocking complete access to the bridge until interior fencing can be attached between the arch openings for an enclosed tunnel of user safety possibly before next week. The effort was finalized with payment from Washington County when state funding was removed before completion. Stay tuned for grand opening details as we receive them.