County To County Trail Opens

After months of funneling traffic down to one lane just past the northern edge of the Hastings Bridge, the barricades, barrels and construction cones were finally removed on Monday, to reveal a full two lanes of traffic access once again. The newly constructed bike and pedestrian bridge has now opened and all indications are that it will expand the transportation options into Hastings from the north and all the way to Prescott coming from the south. The trail is for non-motorized traffic only and will be patroled by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.