Dedication Honors 5

Nelson Lucking American Legion Post 47 is dedicating the Hastings 5 Gold Room on Saturday, June 9th. The Hastings 5 Gold Room will be dedicated to commemorate 5 Hastings residents who were part of the prestigious 1st Special Service Force in World War II. The five, Lt. J. D. Moore, who was killed in action, SSgt John Hankes, PFCs Francis Brooke and D.W. Hamilton, and Pvt G. L. Hild were involved in such missions as the liberation of Kiska, and action at the Anzio Beachead, the Winter Line and The Champaign Campaign in Southern France. Veteran Ed Riveness provides some of the details during a live interview with Kelly Casey.
The dedication will be at 1 PM, preceded by a social hour starting at noon. For complete details, contact Post 47 at 651-437-2046.