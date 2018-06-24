EMS Rescue At Vermillion Park

Several reports surrounded an incident that took place in the afternoon of June 21st near the Vermillion Falls. KDWA was contacted by the public when a number of Hastings Fire, EMS and police vehicles were seen in the area of the falls below the mill. Chief Bryan Schafer was able to provide the official information on Friday that involved a possible broken leg suffered by a teen-aged boy.
The Chief notes the unnamed minor was taken to a local hospital following the rescue and shared how this incident is not the first of it’s kind at the park.
As the area is a city park, the chief did say that it is not posted as an ordinance infraction, but due to fast water and jagged rocks, he strongly suggests that residents steer clear.