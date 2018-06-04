Folch Seeks House Seat

Hastings native and City Council Member Tina Folch on Thursday filed to represent District 54B in the Minnesota House of Representatives a seat currently held by Tony Jurgens. Folch was endorsed by the DFL party and states that she will be a strong voice for the needs of those she represents. Folch has more than 20 years of state and local government experience conducting financial management and strategic planning initiatives, and good government practices.
Her priorities include: ensuring affordable higher education and opportunities for skilled workers; providing affordable and quality medical coverage for all Minnesotans; promoting clean energy jobs; investing in roads, infrastructure and public education; and protecting our drinking water. Folch has a Master?s Degree in Public Administration from the Hamline School of Business and is a Certified Project Management Professional. She is a current Hastings City Council Member, member of the Hastings City and School District Joint Powers Board, and former Cottage Grove planning commissioner. Her campaign information can be found at www.TinaFolch.com