Hastings Funeral Homes to Merge

June 27, 2018

Representatives from Caturia, Smidt & Starkson Funeral Home & Crematory, and Wise Family Funeral & Cremation Services announced the merging of the two companies Wednesday at a press conference held at Premier Bank . Staff and family members from both businesses gathered to be introduced by Hastings Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Barse . Following the announcement Jesse Starkson addressed a top question, what will the combined business be called.

Starkson also noted that due to the new building, the staff can be accomodated.

New partner Mike Wise then answered our question about the plans for the Wise facility.

We’ll have more from this local breaking news in our next newscast.

