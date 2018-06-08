Hastings MS Grads Top 25

A Friday recap of Thursday’s Hastings Middle School 8th Grade Graduation cermony. with 347 students completing the 8th grade this year. Students, Faculty, family and friends took part in the ceremony with the graduates clad in the traditional white Tshirt featuring a giant H on the back listing all graduates for the class of 2022. Principal Mark Zuzek provided certificates to the top 25 students calling each to stand before the audience and fellow classmates to be acknowledged. The top 25 8th graders this year are Nicole Beck, Tyler Bushinski, Kristina Cahill, Lucia Chamberlain, Cole Christian, Benjamin Clemens, Madison Daley, Emma Dinndorf, Amy Duer, Molly Gathje, Linnea Hedin, Kendal Jenkins, Haley Karnick, Brenna Klompenhower, Emma Mann, Taylor McCoy, Bella Meier, Danielle Perez, Lauren Reuter, Ashley Sandquist, Dominik Seebeck, Charlee Simacek, Kyra Smallidge, Connor Stoffel and Elizabeth Tix. Zuzek reminded them of the effort and dedication that it took to achieve this honor and encouraged each student to continue their path of moving forward into highschool. More from the Hastings 8th Grade graduation will be featured in our next newscast.