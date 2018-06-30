High Water Woes

According to fishing enthusiasts in the area, the access is challenging for launching onto the Mississippi river due to the high water from recent flooding further north. In Jaycee Park, access is still possible onto the launch for canoes and kayaks near the Lake Rebecca fishing dock but the dock on the river side is completly isolated for the time being. Water is also rougher near the Lock and Dam with boaters strongly cautioned to stay back from posted areas that can create a hazardous situation for those edging too close. A variety of debris is also evident including logs, trash, and even some children’s toys that bobbed in the current one afternoon last week.