Highway Upgrade In Plans

Dakota County summer road projects are in full swing, with one project anticipated to be a source of frustration for motorists. The widening of Highway 55 between County Road 42 and Fahey Avenue to accommodate left turn lanes will be particularly challenging according to County Engineer Mark Krebsbach. Left turn lanes are needed for westbound 55 at County 42 and eastbound 55 at Fahey Avenue, a stretch where an increase of collisions has been noted. The project will be bid in July, with an anticipated completion date sometime in October, according to Krebsbach, who also stated that a detour will be needed, adding that the detour routing is not yet decided.