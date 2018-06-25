Interim Chief Change

Following the request by KDWA of timecard documentation for 2 members of the Prescott Police Department, we have learned that former Interim Chief Rob Funk has returned to a patrol position and that Sergeant Eric Michaels is currently officer in charge. City Administrator Jayne Brand confirmed the change and also that the position of Chief will be reposted with the Police Commission stating they hope to receive a more diverse pool of candidates as they carefully consider the hiring of the next Chief. There was no repsonse to our question of whether or not Funk is still in consideration for that job. Additionally, timecard information for Officer Thomas Koen notes that he did not receive any shifts between the period of June 8th at June 20th, at which time he is listed as being on approved paid leave. Questions to Brand regarding the reason for the leave received the statement that it is due to a personnel issue and that no further information can be released at this time. Koen was assigned as one of the Prescott officers who were responsible for training new personnel and he is also involved with the Explorers volunteer teen program. There was no word on whether he continues to participate in that program.