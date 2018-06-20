Thirty-eight members of the Hastings Sharks athletic team will compete in a variety of sporting events at the Special Olympics Summer Games held at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. The torch run took place on Wednesday with Deputy Chief Wilske riding from Red Wing alongside the Olmstead County Sheriff, Kevin Torgerson, to bring the torch another step closer to the lighting ceremony that will merge all state torches at the caldron in St. Paul on Friday night. Hastings Law Enforcement led by Chief Bryan Schafer were then handed the torch at the Ice Arena to run and bike with it to Pinecrest Elementary. There, they were joined by more than 23 Sharks team members who fell into line, running down Pine Street to the bike trail at Highway 55 before turning towards Roadside park. The Last Leg of this torch run is done in preparation for the games, held every year in nearly every state in the US. Athletes ages 8 and older will run track, swim, play basketball and enjoy competition in skills they have developed through local chapters with parents and other volunteers keeping them active and part of the community. We’ll feature more of this local event in each newscast today. And see the video and photos on our webpage and Facebook page.
Law Enforcement Torch Run For Sharks
