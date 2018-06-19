New Hires For City

The Hastings City Council met on Monday, June 18th with all council members, City Administrator and Mayor in attendance with the first order of business to welcome and introduce several new hires and volunteers for the city. The new Senior Accountant, Ashely Parker who has been working with the City for several weeks was introduced as was the new Public Works Operator, Chris Onken, who has spent just a few days getting to know his new duties. Fire Chief Mike Schutt then introduced the newest members of his department, Adam Harklerode and Renier Steenkamp, both completing training to serve as firefighter/paramedics. Their families were also introduced and their badges pinned. Sam Beuch (boyk) is the newest police officer, and was introduced by Chief Bryan Schaffer and sworn in by Julie Flaten, One more volunteer was also included in the presentation, Ken Froelich who will shuttle police fleet vehicles to service freeing up more time for sworn officers. Police Chaplian, Jim Bzoskie then offered a prayer for all public safety personnel to successfully complete their work and return to their families safe at the end of each shift.