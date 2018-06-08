No Comment On Prescott Police Status

Information received at KDWA this week led us to request answers from the Prescott City Administration- Mayor David Hovel and City Administrator Jayne Brand as well as from the Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich. KDWA has learned that the process of selecting a new Police Chief for that city may have been interrupted due to recent action by the Pierce County DA regarding an investigation currently underway involving at least one member of the Prescott police force. A request was made of the Prescott Mayor, Administrator and County DA to provide confirmation of the current officer in charge, last represented to be Interim Chief Robert Funk.
Independent sources contacted KDWA alledging that the Pierce County District Attorney has questioned at least one current Prescott officer and that another may have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the questioning. Requests made on Wednesday, June 6th to Prescott Mayor Hovel and Administrator Brand for a statement on these allegations have been met with no response.
The District Attorney, Sean Froelich and Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove met in closed session with the Police Commission on Monday, June 4th. Neither were listed on the official agenda released by the City. The 4 member commission, chaired by President Bill Pryor will meet again, just prior to the Prescott City Council Meeting on Monday, June 11th beginning at 6 pm. The city has been in the process of choosing a new Police Chief since the death last summer of Gary Krutke, who died from cancer in August.