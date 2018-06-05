Prescott Police Commission June 4

The Prescott Police Commission met on Monday, June 4th with the 4 member commission joined by City Administrator Jayne Brand, Mayor David Hovel, and Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove and Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich. As in prior meetings, immediately following the call to order by President Bill Pryor, a motion was made to close the session at which only the reporter from KDWA is required to leave. A full 30 minutes of conversation took place before Hove and Froelich exited. They offered no comment to KDWA as to their business there. The commission then met for an additional 15 minutes and reconvened into open session. There was no additional information offered to us on the content of the closed session.
We did ask President Pryor if there would be a new commissioner to bring the panel back to 5 prior to the selection of the Police Chief. He stated that it was up to the Mayor to determine that, as he appoints commissioner. Mayor Hovel did not come back into open session so that question will be asked of him this week. Pryor was also asked if any progress had been made in the selection process at which he had no comment. He did inform us that another Police Commission meeting will take place at 6pm on Monday, June 11th, just ahead of the 6:30 Prescott City Council meeting.