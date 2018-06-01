PrescottPoliceSuitToTrial

The Police Commission for the City of Prescott will meet on Monday, June 4th at 6:30. The agenda indicates another closed sesssion in which the topic is the consideration of the next Prescott Police Chief. At the Tuesday City Council meeting, a commissioner, Ken McNiff, was removed from the board due to a conflict of interest due to his employment as a custodian at the Prescott Police Department. The meeting will take place in council chambers at the Municipal building.
In a related story, a Pierce County Judge has made a ruling in a civil case that names the Prescott Police Commission, The City of Prescott and Interim Police Chief Robert Funk as defendents. On Thursday, Judge James Duvall determined that the case brought by 2 former Prescott Police officers, Bryan Massman and Ryan Most has merit and will be heard. Opening statements will begin on June 26th at 10 am at the Pierce County Courthouse in Ellsworth. The officers allege that their termination on August 8th of 2017 was without just cause. They seek unspecified damages against all named defendants.