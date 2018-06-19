Preventing Aquatic Invasive Spread

An important checkpoint set up by Minnesota DNR this weekend to inform boaters of their responsibility to clean live wells and bilges to prevent the spread of aquatic invasives such a zebra mussels , purple loosestrife and eurasian water millfoil. Each boater entering and leaving the boat launch at Jaycee Park on Saturday, were checked by the team that also handed out information on how easily the pests are spread, especially when moving between bodies of water within a single day. Fishering craft are the most likely to unwittingly transfer the small invasives when trying to find a place where fish are biting. The creatures can be transfered in holding tanks and even on trailers and vehicles. The DNR looks to educate users of watercraft of all types and set up several such checkpoints throughout the summer. The DNR agents on site in Hastings note that White Bear Lake is another popular checkpoint with boaters coming from nearby cities and even Western Wisconsin for a day or weekend on the water. A sign is posted at the boat launch in Jaycee Park, with lanes marked on the asphalt reminding everyone to clean their craft everytime. Find out more at www.mndnr.com