Resignation Incentive Before Council

A resolution to approve an advance resignation program for City employees was originally placed on the Consent Agenda for the June 4th meeting of the Hastings City Council. The program was designed to improve the efficiency and stability of the City workforce by encouraging employees to give advance notice of intents to resign, with the purpose of initiating the replacement process as soon as possible to reduce the time a position might be vacant.
The program will use monetary incentives to encourage resignation notices, with incentives of $500, $1,000, and $1,500 for notices given 90, 120, or 180 days, respectively, before an employees final date of employment. The incentive payment would be made after the termination date, and an employee would have ten days after initial notice to rescind the decision, and would need to remain on staff until the declared resignation date to receive the incentive.
The program will be available to regular full and part time employees, and paid-on-call and seasonal employees do not qualify for the program. Funding for the program will come out of the City’s Compensated Absences Fund.