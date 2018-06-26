Staying Safe This Summer

Summertime, lawnmowing, garden tending, backyard pools, all opportunities for unwelcome guests to enter your home , possibly without you even being aware it has happened. Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schaffer points to safety tips for your home this summer.
When taking the Chief’s advice, the non emergency number is 651-480-2300 and ask to speak with an officer. However, if you see activity taking place, be sure to call 9-1-1 so that the nearest squad to your location can be sent, while the person is still in the area and able to be questioned.