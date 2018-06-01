The 7th and 8th grade bands at Hastings Middle School performed the last district concert of the year on Thursday evening. At the podium was Kathy Warren, who conducted the energetic program, the last before her retirement at the end of the school year. Just before the final piece by the 8th graders, a presentation of gifts, yellow roses and a very special video created by one of the students was played for the audience. Warren appreciated the tissues offered by a college as she watched and listened to heartfelt accolades, featured on the screen. Following the video, she confirmed that she was overwhelmed by the outpouring and that she has spent her career in the company of wonderful collegues, staff, administration and of course, young musicians. Her goal, she said was to take a tip from the trumpet section, and finish on a high note. The band then played Ozzy Ozborne’s Crazy Train for a grand finale.
Warren Ends On High Note
