Water Meter Replacement Year 2

Hastings is entering its second year of the water meter replacement program, with the first of this years meters to be replaced starting in July. The Citys contractor, HydroCorp, has been and will continue to mail notifications directly to affected properties in this years group to request appointments to be scheduled. In late 2017, the City began working towards replacing all water meters within the City, and this will continue annually through 2023, with about 950 meters being replaced each year. According to information on the City website, existing meters have been in place for up to 20 years, with many meters beginning to lose their ability to accurately perform essential functions. For more information on the program, please visit the City website at hastingsmn.gov.