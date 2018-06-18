An update on the fatal crash On Saturday evening, June 16th, at the intersection of Goodwin Avenue and 190th Street East in Vermillion Township. Witness reports indicate that a Ford F-150 pick-up driven by 36-year-old Jon Fontaine of Farmington, with his 12-year-old son as a passenger, was traveling south on Goodwin Avenue and did not slow for the stop sign at 190th Street East. The pickup went through the intersection and collided with the front end of a Chevrolet Traverse traveling west on 190th Street East causing it to roll, sending both vehicles into the southwest ditch of the intersection. The Traverse was driven by 33-year-old Jillayne Lazer of Rosemount with her husband, Jared Lazer, 34, as the front seat passenger. Their three children, aged five, five, and two, were rear seat passengers. Despite valiant lifesaving efforts by responding deputies, Jon Fontaine, the driver of the pick-up and Jared Lazer, the front seat passenger in the Traverse, died at the scene.
Deputies and first responders from multiple agencies were able to free several victims from the vehicles to provide medical attention. The remaining five victims were transported to hospitals with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation to determine if there were other factors present that may have contributed to the crash. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department expressed thanks to the Hastings Fire Department, Miesville Rescue, Hampton/Randolph Rescue, Rosemount Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, North Air Care, and Life Link for their assistance.
Weekend Crash Update
