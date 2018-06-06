Wise Breaks Ground on Expansion

The groundbreaking cermony was held at the Wise Family Funeral on Tuesday, June 5th that publicized the plan of the local family business to expand the scope of the services offered to their customers with a crematory and additional space for parking. Community Outreach specialist Melissa Stevens welcomed the group that filled the gathering room introducing Gordon Gathright for a prayer, followed by owner Michael Wise who provided a brief history of his involvement in the community. The chair elect for the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Amy Reents, congratulated the business and thanked them for contributing to the economic fabric of the city.
The contractor for the project, Greg Stotko,President of Stotko Speedling Construction, offered his appreciation for the support of other local enterprises. A representative from the city, John Hinzman, then commented on the value placed in local investment.
Following the presentation, everyone moved outside to turn the ceremonial first shovel of dirt as the official groundbreaking. The renovation will continue through the summer with completion anticipated this fall.