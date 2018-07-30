«

»

Print this Post

2018 Fall Preview: Raider Girls Soccer

Categories:

Featured

July 30, 2018

July 30, 2018

The Hastings Raiders Girls Soccer Team will begin practice for the 2018 Season in just under two weeks, on Monday, August 13th, and Head Coach Scott Meier joined KDWA Sports for a Season Preview Interview, to kick of your week of Pre-Season Fun!!

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/07/2018-fall-preview-raider-girls-soccer-2/

Leave a Reply