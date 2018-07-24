Afternoon Update- A further update to our breaking news, a body was recovered early on July 24th from the Vermillion River near 220th Street in Ravenna Township near Hastings. Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Leko confirmed that a man tried to swim across the river and was overtaken by the current. A bystander called 911 at approximately 8:49 pm from a location near the Etter Bridge which is on CSAH 68. The Hastings Fire Department, Dakota County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Goodhue County Sheriff’s department and rescue divers searched the water and located the victim with the aid of sonar equipment. They removed the body from the river at about 2AM Tuesday morning. Leko stated that there was no indication of foul play and the incident remains under investigation by the Hennepin County Coroner’s office. The man’s identity, age and residency have not yet been determined.The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department anticipates that an announcement will likely be made later today.
A Body Pulled From Vermillion River
