Alley Construction Progress July 9

Progress continues with the construction in the alleyway behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street downtown moving into another week to address the removal and replacement of a few additional sections of curb around the dumpster enclosures. Crews will also pour the floor slab for the dumpster enclosures on both the East and West ends of the project Additional concrete work remains, including a portion of the parking area. Comcast and CenturyLink will be starting their initial work on installing new underground facilities within the conduits provided by the City?s project. Once those are installed, they will contact building owners directly about work at individual buildings. Xcel Energy will be starting mainline system reconfiguration work in the area which is expected to take 6-8 weeks total before the new underground system is completely online and ready for Individual electrical services to be transferred over. Preparation work on individual electrical services to each building may begin as soon as the second half of July, and will last into the early fall. The City and electrical contractors will contact building owners to coordinate scheduling. Limited access remains in the alley, with no vehicles allowed past the barriers at each end. For questions, view the contact information on the city of hastings website.