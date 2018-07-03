Armartey Charged In Double Murder

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that Jonna Kogo Armartey, age 36, formerly of Eagan, has been charged with two counts of Murder in the Second Degree with intent in connection with deliberately driving his vehicle and killing 58-year-old Diane Peterson and 74-year-old Roger Peterson on June 28th, while they were walking in Eagan. According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 10:00 p.m on the 28th, Eagan police officers were dispatched to a parking lot on a report of two people in need of medical attention. When officers arrived they found both Diane and Roger Peterson struggling to breathe, having injuries consistent with blunt force trauma. Both were transported to Regions Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Witnesses at the scene provided statements that the Petersons had been struck by a silver van, which sped away from the scene. A short time later, Officers responded to a report that a mini-van matching the description was in a parking lot of a restaurant less than a mile from the initial scene. Officers located a Dodge Caravan with extensive front end damage. Diane Peterson?s cell phone was found wedged under the passenger side windshield wiper. Armartey was later located at a hotel in Apple Valley where he was arrested. In an interview, Armartey stated he saw the Petersons and that they freaked him out so he ran them over going fast and hit them hard. The Defendant and the Petersons were unknown to each other. At the time of this incident, Armartey was on probation for three prior felony convictions of theft and assault. Armartey made his first appearance in court on July 2nd and Dakota County District Court Judge Cynthia McCollum set bail at $2,000,000 without conditions and $1,500,000 with conditions. Armarteys next court appearance is set for July 12th at 1:30 p.m. in Hastings.