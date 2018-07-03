A warning has gone out to the public this holiday week that advises they avoid direct contact with the water in the Cannon River located downstream of Northfield due to a recent wastewater discharge caused by a PVC break in the system on Monday causing nearly 1million gallons of treated and untreated wastewater to be released into the Cannon River early on Tuesday, July 2nd. Although authorities on the scene say this is less than 1% of the total flow in the river, precautions should be taken to prevent direct contact including contact by humans and pets, through 6 am on Friday, July 6th.
Activities along the River often include camping,swimming, fishing and the use of canoes and kayaks. The warning comes on the heals of elevated lakes and rivers that have compromised other wastewater facilities during this summer’s heavy rains. The cause of the rupture continues to be evaluated and the plant was reported to be functioning in critical to stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has been contacted and are monitoring the situation.
Cannon River Wastewater Warning
A warning has gone out to the public this holiday week that advises they avoid direct contact with the water in the Cannon River located downstream of Northfield due to a recent wastewater discharge caused by a PVC break in the system on Monday causing nearly 1million gallons of treated and untreated wastewater to be released into the Cannon River early on Tuesday, July 2nd. Although authorities on the scene say this is less than 1% of the total flow in the river, precautions should be taken to prevent direct contact including contact by humans and pets, through 6 am on Friday, July 6th.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/07/cannon-river-wastewater-warning/