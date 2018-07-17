Community Continues Welcoming Goals

A gathering was held on Monday, July 16th continuing the conversation in creating a more welcoming community. Facilitator Bill Spinelli, offered some guidelines and talking points that would be discussed during table conversations involving the 75 participants that attended. Spinelli was quick to instruct those seated at lunchroom tables in the Hastings High School Commons that the conversation should be shared, with all given equal opportunity to contribute, and not become a debate on issues or differing perceptions. The initiative received funding to continue the work begun in April that set a goal of examining the community to better identify ways to increase welcoming actions, planning and thoughtful preparation to appreciate and acknowledge residents that may not currently feel fully a part of the Hastings Community. Questions posed to the participants asked each to contribute their true feedback on what they are willing to do to be more welcoming and also what plans for activities and actions will be necessary to accomplish that goal. The 90 minute session provided a continuation of the conversation. We’ll feature more from the event in our next newscast. Or follow the story online at kdwa.com.
Some followup questions were part of the continuing conversation held for the community at the High School Monday night. The initiative that began in April, seeks ways to collaborate to develop ways to make Hastings more welcoming to all residents. Besides asking the group of about 75 how each could take action to achieve this goal, a second question involved concerns that participants may have about the project or about the process of developing the new skills.Table discussions took place and one of the instructions was to engage with unfamiliar participants, not just friends or collegues. In an epilogue to the evening, Mayor Paul Hicks,YMCA representative Derick Jaeger and Community Education Director Kari Gorr, each provided their viewpoint on how the initiative can serve the community, with a plan to take the feedback from this session and add it to the responses of prior conversations to best direct energies going forward. Jaeger notes that the process cannot just be copied from what is working in another community. Unique feedback must be processed to determine what is needed and what Hastings people are willing to do to satisfy those needs. Gorr informed the group that National Welcoming Week, will take place September 14th through the 23 with events intended to celebrate diverse activities. Planning for that observation will begin in August. For those wishing to find out more about the history of the effort, the results from past sessions and community feedback can be found on the http://www.hastingsmngov/equity