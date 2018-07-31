Confluence Parking Ramp Plan

The Hastings Planning Commission discussed the Site Plan for the Confluence Development Parking Garage at a regular meeting held on July 30th. The garage, to be located at 119 2nd Street W, will be constructed once the current building is removed. Issues with the site plan at the meeting included the general appearance of the building, accessibility for public and private parking, and lighting to be used. The Commission learned that the structure was specifically designed to not draw attention away from the Great Rivers Landing building and the downtown area, and that it would be engineered for the possible addition of another story, if needed in the future.
Other features incorporated into the design are LED lighting and power hookups for electric vehicles. The Commission was also assured that handicapped stalls in the garage would be always open to the public. The Commission voted to recommend approval of the site plan. The site plan next goes before the City Council.
(Rendering provided by City of Hastings)