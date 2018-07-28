Curtains Up On Shrek

Members of the Black Dirt Theater production of Shrek, the Musical, welcomed the community to the Hastings Middle School for their opening weekend. Construction work at the High School this summer caused the move to the stage of the Middle School, but those familiar with the resillance of Black Dirt troupers, are well aware of the flexibility necessary to produce a finished program which has been in rehearsal since June.
Attendance on opening night was strong, with a definite buzz of excitement as the curtain went up on the familiar Swamp setting. Just before the show, we spoke with photographer Andrew Hill who shared his views on what makes Black Dirt productions successful.
And with an artist’s eye, Hill also gave praise to the look of the production.
Familiar Storybook characters including Mother goose also shared her decision to participate in live theater
Performances continue this week on Wednesday and Thursday with the closing weekend , August 4th and 5th. Tickets are available at www.blackdirttheater.com