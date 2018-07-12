Czeck Arrested

Officers with the Rosemount Police Department arrested 33-year-old Hastings resident Joseph Paul Czeck on felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, after it was reported a boulder fell from the commercial vehicle he was driving and killed 67-year-old Karen Christiansen and 32-year-old Jen Christiansen, both of Shoreview, on Monday. Accident investigators were able to identify the truck as belonging to Czeck Services, headquartered on Orluck Way, in Hastings. Authorities say it took four firefighters to move the rock, which rolled over the entire Christiansen vehicle and the women were pronounced dead at the scene. Czeck is being held without bail as the charges are processed. His first appearance in court is set for Friday, July 13th.