Dakota Co Fair To Host 911 Mobile Tribute

An exciting announcement from First District Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik, who confirmed that the Dakota County Fair board will be bringing a very special display to the fair this year. The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation will bring their traveling memorial to those who lost their lives in New York City on September 11, 2001. The foundation is in memory of Stephen Siller, started by the family of this NYC firefighter who died while attempting to rescue others. The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit is a 53 foot tractor trailer which transforms into a 1,000 square foot exhibit that has spent the past 5 years crisscrossing the United States and Canada, welcoming in over a quarter of a million guests to tour the display of artifacts, media and photos of this historic event. The exhibit will be on display at the Dakota County Fair, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,August 6th, 7th and 8th. Guests of the Fair may view the display at no additional charge.