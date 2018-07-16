The three people who died in a two vehicle crash on July 14th that took place on County Road 18 near the turnoff to Treasure Island Casino were members of a family that had already experienced tragedy. In March of 2016, a Wisconsin mother, Marya Christiansen, went missing after failing to return from a gathering in Red Wing. She was found 4 days later in her van which was submerged just under a bridge near the boat landing near Hager City. Those killed on Saturday were Christiansen’s mother and two young sons. In the Saturday incident, four people, including 2 adults and the 2 children were traveling in a passenger vehicle when they were hit by a SUV traveling in the opposite direction. The force of the accident split the passenger vehicle nearly in half, with the front seat passenger, an adult female and the boys who were passengers in the back seat, were pronounced dead at the scene. An adult male driver of the vehicle and the driver of the SUV were taken to nearby hospitals. Their condition is unknown.
Fatal Accident July 14
