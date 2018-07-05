Holiday Highlights and Puddles

Heavy rain fell on much of our broadcast area during the Fourth of July, making for some disappointed fans of pyrotechnics in several communities who either cancelled or postponed their fireworks shows due to the soggy weather. The folks in Diamond Bluff were grateful that their celebration took place on the 3rd, with perfect summer weather greeting their audience. Docks at the river and on Lake Rebecca fell even further under the water as two deluges also created ponding on city streets for a time . Some events were threatened by the storms that also closed the Hastings Family Aquatics center in early afternoon due to lightening. The Afton Parade did manage to step off on time, but crowds were lighter there and in other communities such as Cannon Falls it was the luck of the draw as to whether or not participants or their audience would get an unplanned drenching. Although many laborers were idled for the holiday, In Lions Park in Hastings, construction crews continued their efforts inbetween downpours, to assemble the hundreds of pieces that will eventually be combined to upgrade the playground set that will open later in July. Photos of their progress can be found on the KDWA facebook page.