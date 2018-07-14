Housing Projects Seek Final Approval

Housing news this week from the City building safety department includes progress underway for the 88 unit apartment Voyager Estates that will be located at 2440 Voyager Parkway, set to break ground soon, with most plan reviews now completed. Application for the Preliminary and Final Plat of Wallin 18th Addition has also been submitted with that site located northeast of General Sieben Drive and Rivershore Drive. The Wallin project seeks to subdivide the property into 22 villa home sites consisting of single family detached homes with association maintained spaces. The Planning Commission will review their request on July 30th. The next step,following acceptance by the Commission would be to bring the plan to the City Council for review on August 6th.