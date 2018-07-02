Housing Wait List Opens

The Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance Program announces that the Waiting List will open for a 2 day window from noon on Tuesday, July 17th through noon on Thursday, July 19th in Dakota County. The CDA will accpt online applications only for the program, commonly known as Section 8, where participants pay 30% of their monthly adjusted income toward rent with the remainer paid by the voucher. There are income limits for households dependant upon the number of residents and all applications will then be eligible to be part of the random drawing that will select 1,500 for placement on the waiting list. Computers are available at local public libraries and at the Dakota County CDA office , which is located at 1228 Town Centre Drive in Eagan.
The online application portal is www.myhousing.dakotacda.org. Applicants must have the social security number for head of household and co head of household to complete the application. Applicants are not assured of housing by completing this process, it is only to be placed on the waiting list, which has been closed to new applicants for more than 18 months. Dakota County also announced this week that the Pohlad Family Foundation will help to support homeless families in Dakota County by providing funding for more than 50 families that have a variety of rental barriers. Dakota County has increased efforts in recent years to address affordable housing and increase services to address homeless youth and families for intensive housing search assistance, supportive services, and a landlord risk fund to house over 50 families with rental barriers. We are extremely thankful for the partnership with the Pohlad Family Foundation and for its focus on the critical issue of homelessness,